A 4-year-old boy went into a Mankato thrift store changing room alone and accidentally hanged himself, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More on N. Victory Drive, which is operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council, according to police.

An online fundraising effort started by relatives to cover funeral expenses identified the boy as Ryu S. Pena.

Pena apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to the wall, said Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Schisel said family members, who live in nearby St. James, were in the store at the time of the hanging. At this time, no charges are being pursued in what the commander called “a tragic accident.”

Police have interviewed store staff. Schisel said there are cameras in the store but not in the dressing room.

“Ryu was such a sweet boy, with a gorgeous smile, and a unique little personality,” the fundraising page’s description of the boy reads. “His best friend was his older sister, Glory. He followed her around everywhere. ... And he just became a big brother 4 months ago to Rolando Jr., whom he loved so much.”