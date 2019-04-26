Looking for a great spot to dine at Midtown Global Market? You could get a taste of Morocco at Moroccan Flavors or Ziadi's Mediterranean Cuisine. Here are four other places to try.

Eastlake Brewery & Tavern

Dive into a long list of lagers and ales, with specialties that range from a sweet, almond-perfumed stout to a bracing lemony sour with hints of honey and turmeric. In terms of food, the brewery’s location can’t be beat; six MGM vendors (including Manny’s Tortas, Taco Cat and Hot Indian Foods) deliver to the taproom, and visitors can also carry in their own food. There’s a dog-friendly patio, too.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-224-9713, eastlakemgm.com

Grass Roots Gourmet

This longtime MGM favorite should be on everyone’s radar. Owner Vicki Potts stocks a discerning inventory of locally produced foods: eggs, cheeses, meats, poultry and many gotta-have specialty items, from popcorn to smoked Lake Superior trout.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-871-6947

Intown Sushi

Owner Than Zaw covers familiar sushi territory, turning out fresh, made-to-order maki and nigiri options, plus dumplings, steamed buns and spring rolls, all at reasonable prices.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-354-2706, intownsushi.com

Mama D’s Kitchen

Caterer Destiny Brooks is operating a friendly brick-and-mortar outpost for her soul food, which includes a dizzyingly good pulled pork sandwich (get it with coleslaw), ribs (beef and pork), shrimp and grits and a lengthy roster of sides, starting with picture-perfect cornbread muffins. The sweet tea is right on the money.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 651-280-5044, mamadskitchenmn.com