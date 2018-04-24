3M is enjoying growth again after struggling in 2016 and early 2017 with a global industrial slowdown.

3M saw growth across all of its units in the first quarter, led by its safety supplies business, the company reported Tuesday morning.

The Maplewood-based international conglomerate recorded sales of $8.3 billion, up 7.7 percent over the same period last year. Net income was $606 million, or 98 cents a share, down from $1.3 billion, or $2.16 a share. However, adjusted for one-time expenses because of tax law changes, income was $2.50 a share.

On average, Wall Street analysts expected adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share and $8.25 billion in revenue for the first quarter that ended March 31.

“Coming off a strong 2017, our team opened the new year with broad-based organic growth of 3 percent, with positive growth across all business groups,” said CEO Inge Thulin in a release. “Going forward, we will continue to execute the 3M Playbook, and leverage the world-class capabilities of our people and our enterprise, and I am confident we will produce strong results in 2018.”

The company recorded 15 percent growth in sales for the Safety and Graphics unit, and 7.1 percent growth for the Industrial unit, its largest business.

The company tightened its guidance for the year, now saying adjusted net income will be between $10.20 and $10.55 a share. The prior guidance was $10.20 to $10.70 a share.

During prior interviews, Thulin and 3M Chief Technology Officer John Banovetz said 3M has accelerated its R&D investments in a number of fields and now sees significant growth opportunities in auto electrification, respiration/filtration, and coolant technologies. They also see growth opportunity in safety products, after executing two massive acquisitions in August 2015 and October 2017.

Thulin told the Star Tribune previously that 3M’s investments pull expertise from 3M’s five businesses to create new products and customer partnerships, which should benefit 3M long term.

3M’s stock has benefited. One year ago, it traded at $195 a share. On Monday, 3M closed at $215.88 per share. The stock hit a record $259.77 per share in January 2018, before succumbing to uncertainly on Wall Street as investors grappled with concerns about a trade war with China, new steel and aluminum tariffs, and U.S. air strikes in Syria.