3M will cut 2% of its global workforce, about 2,000 jobs, after the company posted a grim first quarter and slashed its profit forecast for the rest of the year.

Maplewood-based 3M Thursday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, down 11% from a year ago and well below the $2.49 per share expected by stock analysts. The company's first-quarter sales tallied $7.9 billion, down 5% from a year ago.

"The first quarter was a disappointing start to the year for 3M," Mike Roman, the company's CEO said in a press statement. "We continue to face slowing conditions in key end markets which impacted both organic growth and margins, and our operational execution also fell short of the expectations we have for ourselves."

3M's stock was down 18% in premarket trading. The company's stock is a component of the Dow Jones industrial average and will likely lead the average down when trading begins at 8:30 a.m.

3M didn't release specifics about the job cuts, other than to say its restructuring will "span all business groups, functions and geographies, with emphasis on corporate structure and underperforming areas of the portfolio."

At the end of 2019, 3M had over 93,000 jobs globally, including around 37,400 in the United States, according to federal securities filing. The company is a major employer in Minnesota, with about 15,000 workers.

3M said its restructuring will lead to annual savings of $100 million for the rest of 2019 and annual pretax savings of $225 million to $250 million thereafter.

3M's weakness during the first quarter was broad-based.

The company's industrial business, its largest segment, experienced a 6.6 drop in sales not adjusted for currency swings, while 3M's electronics and energy business saw revenue drop 11.8%. Profits in those two segments were also particularly hard hit.

Sales for 3M's consumer business and its safety and graphics segment fell a lesser amount, while health care posted a slight gain. Still, all three of those also posted profit declines, albeit slight for the consumer business.

The company cut its 2019 earnings outlook from a range of $10.45 to $10.90 per share to $9.25 to $9.75 per share