The field for next week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities was set Friday, led by world No. 1 Brooks Koepka as well as fellow top-30 golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley.

Tom Lehman, Tim Herron, Troy Merritt, Tom Hoge and Charlie Danielson also will be in the field of 156. Four spots are still open; they will be awarded at a Monday qualifier at Victory Links.

Players still can withdraw between now and Thursday.

UFC At Target Center

A matchup of top heavyweight contenders, plus No. 1 vs. No. 2 at flyweight headline the lineup for UFC Fight Night on Saturday at Target Center.

Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos (21-5), ranked No. 3, takes on No. 2 Francis Ngannou (13-3) in the five-round main event. The co-main event has No. 1 Jussier Forminga (23-5) vs. No. 2 Joseph Benavidez (27-5) a three-round flyweight contest.

Also on the main card is welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4), who trains in St. Cloud, against Demain Maia (26-9) in a three-round bout. The main card starts at 8 p.m.

The preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m., with St. Cloud-based heavyweight Maurice "The Crochet Boss'' Greene (7-3) facing Junior Albini (14-5) in the opener. Lightweight Dan Moret (13-5) of Mankato will face Jared Gordon (14-3).

ESPN will televise both the prelims and the main card.

Etc.

• Becker football coach Dwight Lundeen and ex-Brainerd baseball coach Lowell Scearcy were inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

• The St. Paul Saints sold pitcher Spencer Jones to Acereros de Monclova of the Class AAA Mexican League.