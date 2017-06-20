A South St. Paul man with a violent criminal history has been sentenced to a 32½-year term for murdering one bystander and severely wounding another in a Burnsville dollar store last fall.

Grant D. Hendrickson, 28, was sentenced Monday in Dakota County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the Nov. 7 death of 69-year-old Donald T. Hortsch, of Rosemount, and the wounding of a 26-year-old man, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Hendrickson will serve the first 21 or so years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Hortsch was a customer at the Dollar Tree store in the 14100 block of Aldrich Avenue S. and was unknown to the shooter. The second customer, Synquez Davis, of Minneapolis, also was a bystander.

Hendrickson’s girlfriend went to the store shortly after 10 a.m., and she and an employee argued. During that rift, she learned Hendrickson was a sex offender.

Later that morning, she spoke with Hendrickson while he was at class at St. Paul College and told him what she learned.

About noon, a woman in the store heard a scuffle in the back and saw Hendrickson leave and then saw him quickly return, firing a gun. She then saw him go to the back of the store and open fire again.

Hendrickson was convicted in 2008 of first-degree assault with a knife. Two years later, he was convicted of sexual assault of a minor. He’s also been convicted of violating a domestic abuse restraining order.