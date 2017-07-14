A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin collided head-on with another vehicle in Dunn County late Thursday afternoon, setting that car on fire and leaving its three occupants dead, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Several motorists had called police to report a black car that had crossed the median and was headed west in the eastbound lanes at a high speed moments before the fiery crash at 5:44 p.m. near milepost 34, the patrol said.

The black car struck an eastbound gray car, which started on fire. All three occupants in the gray car were killed, the patrol said.

The driver of the black car was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries, the patrol said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.