Three people died in three residential fires in rural areas near Duluth in a three-day span late last week, authorities said Sunday.

The most recent blaze occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at a home in Normanna Township, about 15 miles northeast of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Of the three people in the home, two escaped unharmed but a third never made it out alive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik. Authorities said the two who got out are Sorvik’s son and daughter-in-law.

Authorities have yet to say what started the blaze.

Roughly 15 miles west of Duluth, one person was killed in a house fire Thursday night.

Firefighters needed several hours to bring the blaze under control in the 3900 block of Hwy. 33 in Cloquet. The body wasn’t recovered until noon the next day, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have yet to release any information about the person killed or how the fire started.

About 8 miles northwest of Duluth, a home behind Hermantown Middle School caught fire about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of W. Arrowhead Road, police said.

An 87-year-old woman lived in the home, and authorities were making final confirmation of the victim’s identity before releasing a name. The cause of the fire has yet to be disclosed.