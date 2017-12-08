Minneapolis will join a shortlist of American cities to host four NCCA Final Four men’s championships when the tournament comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.

The logo for the 2019 Final Four unveiled this morning reflects that elite status as well as Minnesota’s natural resources with four stars twinkling over a row of four trees. A stream of blue reflects the Mighty Mississippi. The logo’s outline mirrors the distinctive silhouette of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The logo reveal marks the official start of Final Four preparations. Minneapolis hosted the Final Four in 1951, 1992, 2001 and now 2019.

Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee CEO Kate Mortenson said the tournament presents a “terrific opportunity to showcase Minnesota to the rest of the world.”

Gov. Mark Dayton, Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, NCAA leaders, University of Minnesota cheerleaders, Goldy the Gopher and schoolchildren from Elizabeth Hall School all joined today’s Final Four pep fest at the North Commons Recreation Center.

Much like the 2018 Super Bowl organizing committee, Mortenson and her crew will host community and philanthropic events during the months leading up to the event, with an emphasis on youth, education, diversity and inclusion.

2019 NCAA Final Four logo. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will host the tournament.

They’ll also promote Minneapolis and its amenities, emphasizing the city’s reputation for being a great basketball town for players and fans alike.

The NCAA, partnering with the host committee, will refurbish the outdoor basketball courts at North Commons Recreation Center for its Legacy Restoration project. The park has a long history of community and sports with the first basketball hoops being installed there in 1908.

Other mainstays of the Final Four hosting experience will include Fan Fest, which attracts more than 50,000 visitors; the March Madness Music Festival, which features three days of urban, pop and country music; and the Final Four Dribble, where a parade of thousands of children, teens and adults will dribble basketballs down the street.

