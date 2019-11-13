The plan was for 10-year-old Parker Jeronimus to practice shooting his family’s 30-30 Marlin before it was time to hunt. But his dad, Zach (right), ran out of time. The lack of experience didn’t stop the Hermantown area fifth-grader from connecting with the first buck ever to walk by his deer stand. From 25 yards, he hit this 13-pointer in the stomach. The 200-pound whitetail went down, then got up. That’s when Zach finished him off. Parker’s heart was racing when the buck appeared out of nowhere, but he listened to his dad’s advice to breathe and take his time before he shot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' Winfield on what he's learned from his father
Antoine Winfield Jr spoke Tuesday at Athletes Village
Gophers
Oturu turns in double-double but Gophers fall 64-56 at Butler
Daniel Oturu's big night - 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks - wasn't enough for the Gophers, who dropped their second consecutive road game with Utah up next on Friday night.
Wolves
Warren scores 23 to lead Pacers over Thunder 111-85
T.J. Warren was in attack mode to start the second half.
Gophers
No. 17 Utah State routs Denver
Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points and No. 17 Utah State cruised to a 97-56 victory over Denver on Tuesday night.
Gophers
Petrusev leads No. 8 Gonzaga over North Dakota 97-66
Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as No. 8 Gonzaga beat North Dakota 97-66 on Tuesday.