The plan was for 10-year-old Parker Jeronimus to practice shooting his family’s 30-30 Marlin before it was time to hunt. But his dad, Zach (right), ran out of time. The lack of experience didn’t stop the Hermantown area fifth-grader from connecting with the first buck ever to walk by his deer stand. From 25 yards, he hit this 13-pointer in the stomach. The 200-pound whitetail went down, then got up. That’s when Zach finished him off. Parker’s heart was racing when the buck appeared out of nowhere, but he listened to his dad’s advice to breathe and take his time before he shot.

Kylee Kaderabek, 12, from Lakefield, Minn., was in her grandpa’s deer blind 5 miles south of town with her dad, Rustin. This doe surprised them by walking right beside the blind, stopping just 20 yards away to give Kylee a clean shot with her slug gun.

Tim Gulland, 39, of Mayer, Minn., shot a 14-point buck at 7:57 a.m. on opening day on state public land near White Earth. With a green score of 179, it broke the trophy buck record for his family-and-friends deer camp that had stood since 1986.