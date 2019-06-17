2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

What: The third of five major championship events designated for the LPGA Tour.

Where: Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska (6,807 yards, par 72).

When: Practice rounds begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; the tournament begins Thursday (gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday).

Purse: $3.85 million ($577,500 to the winner).

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park

Tickets: Online (kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com) or at gate. A weeklong grounds pass is $100, or a flexible “good any day” ticket is $40. Single admission is available each day ($20 for practice rounds, $30 Thursday-Friday, $35 Friday-Saturday). Juniors 17 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult, up to four per ticket. Active-duty military, retirees, active reserve, National Guard, veterans and an accompanying guest (limit one) also receive free admission with military ID.

TV: 5-8 p.m. Thu-Fri (Golf Channel); 2-5 p.m. Sat-Sun (Ch. 11).

Last year: Park beat fellow South Korean competitor So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Chicago to claim her second major. Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka shot a final-round 8-under 64 and also reached the playoff at 10 under but bowed out with a par the first extra hole. Jessica Korda and Angel Yin tied for fourth at 7 under, with Charley Hull and Brooke Henderson at 6 under. Henderson, who was in second through three rounds, shot a Sunday 74.

Who to watch: It’s a full 156-player field. Eleven former winners of the event are scheduled to play, including LPGA Hall of Famer Laura Davies. The LPGA has had a deep mix of talent this season, with 13 winners in 14 events played. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is the only player to win twice, including the ANA Inspiration major championship in April. LPGA Tour rookie Jeongeun Lee6 comes in off a runner-up to Henderson at the ShopRite Classic on June 9 and a win at the U.S. Women’s Open on June 2. Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday. Michelle Wie, who withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open because of a wrist injury and hasn’t made a cut in a major since last year’s Women’s PGA Championship, is on the final field list.

