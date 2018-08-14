Results begin at 8 p.m. Incumbents are marked with (i). Uncontested third-party races are not listed.
Races to watch: Both the DFL and Republican gubernatorial primaries are expected to be contentious, as party-endorsed candidates face strong and well-funded challengers. In the special election to serve out the term of former DFL Sen. Al Franken, who stepped down in January, his appointed replacement, Tina Smith, is looking to fend off a challenge from ethics lawyer Richard Painter.
Meanwhile, the DFL primary in the Fifth Congressional District could determine who goes to Washington, as the Minneapolis-area district has been represented by a DFL congressman since the 1960s. Rep. Keith Ellison left that seat to run for attorney general, generating unusually high interest in that race.
Minnesota Governor
The open governor's race got more interesting this spring when neither party's slate of candidates yielded to the endorsed candidate.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Statewide Offices
Minnesota Attorney General
After relatively unknown Matt Pelikan won the DFL endorsement over incumbent Lori Swanson, she exited the race to run for governor, setting off a domino effect of other candidate filings. Among other things, this led to Rep. Keith Ellison throwing his hat in the ring, suddenly opening up his Fifth District congressional seat.
Minnesota Auditor
Minnesota Secretary of State
State House
All 134 Minnesota House members are up for re-election every two years. You can find your district here. Most are uncontested. Not listed below are the primaries for a special state Senate election for the St. Cloud-area seat of former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach, who resigned in May to assume the office of lieutenant governor. Republican Jeff Howe and DFLer Joe Perske are uncontested in their primaries and will face off in November.
Uncontested State House Districts
Courts
Judicial races are nonpartisan and most are uncontested, including the primaries for seats on the Supreme and Appeals courts. In contested court races, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.
Supreme Court
Court of Appeals
District Court
Uncontested District Courts
Source: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Election results and winner calls provided by the Associated Press.
Credits: Alan Palazzolo, C.J. Sinner, Jeff Hargarten, Rahul Mukherjee, Matt DeLong, Jamie Hutt, Chase Davis