After a fast-paced campaign season that unexpectedly made national headlines, St. Paul voters on Tuesday were about to fill an open seat with a new City Council member.

Mitra Jalali Nelson and Shirley Erstad competed for the Fourth Ward seat vacated by Russ Stark, who left the council in February to work for Mayor Melvin Carter. David Martinez, a third candidate whose series of arrests leading up to the election drew attention to the race, was not expected to win.

Nelson, a staffer in U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s office, and Erstad, the executive director of a parks nonprofit, are both DFLers who launched their campaigns last winter. Nelson, 32, supports a citywide $15 minimum wage and made housing affordability and tenants’ rights central to her campaign. Erstad, 51, has a long track record of involvement in neighborhood and city issues ranging from parks to government transparency.

The winner on Tuesday will take office in late August or early September.

EMMA NELSON

RAMSEY AND HENNEPIN COUNTIES

Two incumbents face challengers

Two of the longest-serving members of the Ramsey County Board were facing primary challenges Tuesday to keep their seats: Janice Rettman, who has been on the board since 1997, and Rafael Ortega, who was first elected in 1994.

To unseat Rettman in the Third District, DFLers endorsed Trista MatasCastillo, a political newcomer and veteran of the Navy, Marine Corps Reserve and Army National Guard. Jennifer Nguyen Moore, a recycling and solid waste coordinator for the city of Bloomington, also was seeking the party nomination.

Ortega was being challenged in the Fifth District by Charles Barklind and James Jaeger.

• In Hennepin County, five candidates were vying for the Second District seat held by Linda Higgins, who is retiring. They included DFL-endorsed community activist Irene Fernando, Tim Bildsoe, former Minneapolis City Council Members Natalie Johnson Lee and Blong Yang, and Iyob Waldsmayate.

In Hennepin County’s Fourth District, longtime Commissioner Peter McLaughlin was facing county employee Angela Conley and Green Party candidate Megan Kuhl-Stennes. McLaughlin failed in May to secure the DFL nomination for the first time in his 27 years on the board.

In Hennepin County’s Third District, DFL-endorsed incumbent Marion Greene was facing off against community activist LaDonna Redmond.

GREG STANLEY

West St. Paul

Amid charges, four vie for council seat

West St. Paul voters went to the polls Tuesday for the first time since allegations of sexism and harassment rocked the City Council this spring. The primary will whittle four candidates for the city’s Third Ward race down to two.

Former West St. Paul Mayor David Meisinger was vying for the seat along with John Ramsay, a former planning commission member; Lisa Eng-Sarne, a former staffer for state Sen. Jim Metzen and a current Rollergirl; and Wendy Berry, a human resources professional.

GREG STANLEY