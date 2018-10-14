Services are scheduled for this week for an Air Force veteran and father of three who died in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota.

Gregory W. Greseth age 32, was driving his pickup truck when it collided with a car about 7:50 a.m. Thursday at 490th Street and 130th Avenue in Roscoe Township, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Greseth was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver, Micah J. Johnson, 18, of Kenyon, Minn., was hospitalized in Rochester, with unspecified injuries, the Sheriff's Office added. Johnson is a senior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.

Greg, who grew up in rural Wanamingo and graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2004, entered the Air Force in 2006, according to his online obituary. He was deployed to Qata and Saudi Arabia in 2009, and was honorably discharged in 2014. He returned to the Wanamingo area and was studying in Rochester to be a nurse.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church — Aspelund in rural Wanamingo. Burial with military honors by the Wanamingo Veterans Honor Guard will be in the church cemetery. Survivors include his fiancée, Aimee Larson, and sons Carson, Carter and Cooper.