A collision at a western Wisconsin intersection involving a truck and a car left one person dead, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in Polk County on County Hwy. M just east of the Cedar Lake shoreline, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A northbound truck pulling a recreational trailer was turning left and collided with a car at E. Cedar Lake Road, roughly 3 miles northwest of Star Prairie.

The female driving the car was killed in the wreck, while the truck driver and his two passengers were uninjured.

Alcohol played a role in the crash, but authorities have yet to say which driver was under the influence.

Identities of both vehicle’s occupants haven’t been disclosed.