Two people were rushed to a hospital after being pulled from the icy Lake Superior surf at Duluth’s Park Point late Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers were called just before 4:30 p.m. after a girl and a man “disappeared in the waves” and their family did not see them surface for several minutes, according to a news release from the Duluth Fire Department.

A rescue boat was launched, but “rescue efforts were hampered by five- to seven-foot waves near the shoreline,” the news release said.

Authorities found the girl at 5:22 p.m. The male was located at 6:02 p.m. CPR was administered and they were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of 8:15 p.m.

A Duluth firefighter was injured when he took in a large amount of water during the rescue effort. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Five rescue boats from various agencies assisted in the effort, which included the Coast Guard, the St. Louis County rescue squad, police and Gold Cross ambulance.

Park Point is a high-risk swimming area due to dangerous waves and currents along the shore.

“Swimming conditions may be life-threatening to anyone entering the water,” the National Weather Service said on the Park Point Beach website.

A rip current warning had been issued early Thursday that remains in effect till Friday. During such red-flag conditions, signs and flags are posted along Park Point, and the public beaches are closed.

