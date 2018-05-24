A car rolled over early Thursday in a Shoreview neighborhood, killing two people, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. on Victoria Street near the intersection with Cottage Place, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was heading north on Victoria, when it left the road and came to rest upside down on a residential lawn, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Killed were 21-year-old Analisa D. Leal, of Roseville, the car’s owner, and Jose Sandoval Campiz, 34, of New Brighton, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have yet to explain more about the crash’s circumstances or reveal who was driving at the time.