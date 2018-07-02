Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man over the weekend at a crowded festival at Como Regional Park in St. Paul.

The gunfire took place Sunday afternoon near concession stands and the park swimming pool during the Hmong Freedom Festival.

Arrested were a 27-year-old man from St. Paul on suspicion of second-degree murder and a 28-year-old man from La Crosse, Wis., on suspicion of aiding and abetting, police announced Monday. They have yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the gunfire. Authorities also have yet to release the identity of the victim, a man in his late teens.

In its 38th year, the two-day cultural festival draws tens of thousands of people from around the world.

The suspects were arrested near the scene soon afterward, said police spokesman Steve Linders. A weapon has yet to be recovered, he said.

“The investigation is continuing, so it’s possible there could be more arrests,” Linders said.

Several people have been interviewed by police, and authorities asked for the public’s help in investigating the shooting.

Linders said police received about 10 messages, including video of the aftermath. He asked anyone else with videos related to the shooting to contact police.

About 3:25 p.m. Saturday, a man walking outside the festival was assaulted by five men who jumped out of two cars. The victim’s brother ran in the direction of the festival as the victim was punched several times. However, police said, it’s unclear whether the assault was related to the shooting.

Linders said police and festival organizers work hard to provide security for the festival.

“This is a great event in our city that occurs every year and draws tens of thousands of people,” he said. “Anytime you have a large group of people coming together there’s a greater chance of something happening.”

City Council President Amy Brendmoen, who lives a half-block from the park, said Monday that the shooting was “frustrating and disappointing.”

The festival is an event for families, she said, and Sunday’s violence has affected everyone who attended.

“The recklessness of people with guns these days — my God,” she said.

Liz Xiong, a spokeswoman for Mayor Melvin Carter, said his office is not commenting about the shooting at this time and directed questions to police.