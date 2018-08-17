Boy George and Culture Club & the B-52s

Break out the eyeliner and hairspray one last time at the fair as glammed-up '80s pop hero Boy George and his band Culture Club hit the grandstand, joined by two other innovative MTV-era pop acts, the B-52s and Thompson Twins singer Tom Bailey. Known for "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" as much as for George's androgynous look and openness of his sexuality, Culture Club has done several well-received reunion tours since 2011, which have doubled as Pride celebrations. "Love Shack" and "Rock Lobster" hitmakers B-52s have been steadily tooling along on tour all these years. (6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, grandstand, $35 & $45, etix.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider