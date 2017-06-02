Four men were added Friday morning to the pool of prospective jurors who could sit on the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez, bringing the total number of people approved for the second round of jury selection to 18.

Attorneys hope to have 23 prospective jurors selected by 4:30 p.m. Friday so they can narrow it down to the final 15 on Monday. The trial will have a dozen jurors and three alternates. Opening statements and testimony could possibly start at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Yanez’s attorneys have told prospective jurors that he will testify.

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Philando Castile, 32, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering his passengers — girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4. Reynolds used her cellphone to live-stream the aftermath on Facebook.

Jury selection recessed at noon for lunch in the middle of vetting an older white man who said his son knew Castile in high school.

The man, the 27th prospective juror questioned since Wednesday, told Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III that he did not know Castile, and that he only spoke briefly with his son about Castile after the shooting.

“He thought that Mr. Castile was a pretty good guy, that’s what I recalled,” the man said of his son’s impressions.

The man’s turn on the witness stand resumes at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier in the morning, attorneys approved a white man originally from Texas who works as a pipe fitter, a white man who served as a combat medic in the U.S. Air Force, a white man from St. Paul who operates light-rail trains and a white man from St. Paul’s East Side who works as a car detailer.

Of the three, two said they knew very little about the case, one said he knew “nothing” but had heard about it in passing on the news and another said he heard about the case regularly on public radio but could be fair and impartial.

Leary has been leading the vetting of potential jurors, who are being questioned individually outside the hearing of the rest of the jury panel. The judge has asked most potential jurors about their experiences with law enforcement, thoughts about the criminal justice system, media exposure to the case and their ability to set aside previous knowledge and opinions to judge evidence fairly and impartially.

Over three days of questioning, defense attorneys have asked potential jurors about their decisionmaking process when deciding important or urgent matters, their exposure to marijuana users and their perceptions of how marijuana affects people. Prospective jurors who took a class to obtain a permit to carry a gun were asked what they were taught to say and do if stopped by a police officer while carrying a firearm.

Defense attorneys have said Castile was culpably negligent in his own death because he was high on marijuana when Yanez stopped him. Castile showed a delayed response and did not obey the officer’s orders, they argued in court filings.

Squad audio captured Castile voluntarily informing Yanez that he had a firearm on him. (Castile did not mention his permit to carry, which he obtained in 2015.) Yanez told investigators that Castile reached toward his right thigh after he was told not to reach for his gun. Authorities and Reynolds have said Castile was reaching for his wallet to retrieve the driver’s license Yanez had initially requested.

Prosecutors have focused their attention on prospective jurors’ exposure to other races, asking many if they know people of color and whether they’ve had positive or negative experiences with them.

Of the 50 original prospective jurors called in Tuesday, about half are people of color. Two of the 18 picked for the second round of selection are people of color — a younger black man who works as a manager at Wendy’s, and an 18-year-old Ethiopian-American female college student.

Nine prospective jurors have been excused, including a woman who is related to Yanez.

