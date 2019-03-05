A building in the far north metro used as a boarding kennel caught fire early Tuesday and 18 dogs inside died before firefighters could put out the flames.

The Isanti Fire District and deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at Waterview Kennels in Stacy, Minn. around 4:35 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the building, just off Interstate 35 at 2695 245th Avenue NE., was fully in engulfed and the roof had collapsed, said Al Jankovich, chief of the Isanti Fire District.

“It was well ahead of us,” Jankovich said.

By early afternoon, authorities recovered the remains of 17 dogs; another dog had yet to be found, but was presumed dead, said Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.

The pole barn-style building with wood beams and tin sheeting that caught fire had the kennel on one side and a garage, used to store equipment and cars, on the other. It did not have a sprinkler system and fire crews did not see any alarms, Jankovich said.

Jankovich said the owner, who lives on the property, was last in the building around 1:30 a.m. He had checked on a wood boiling system that was outside the structure and located near the kennel. The boiling system heats water to provide heat for the kennel.

It was not immediately clear if the boiler was responsible for the blaze, “but it is something we are looking at,” Jankovich said.

The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday afternoon investigating.

Waterview is a full service kennel offering boarding for dogs and cats, according to its website.

“A lot of people’s lives were disrupted,” Caulk said. “My heart goes out to them.”