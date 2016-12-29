Have you just shaken off the holiday chaos, only to realize you’ve failed to make New Year’s Eve plans?

Never fear — whether it’s bottle popping and booty shaking you’re after or more laid back reveling, there are plenty of options for starting the countdown in the Twin Cities. So go forth and rejoice in the fact that you don’t have to hear about how terrible 2016 was/is for much longer.

Here are 18 (see, we told you there are lots of options) of our favorites, in no particular order:

Lyn 65 – This might be the best deal in town. All you can eat fried chicken, caviar and tater tots along with all you can drink Champagne? And tickets are only 75 bucks? Are you kidding me? Can we do this every Saturday?

St. Genevieve – If you’re looking for an excuse to don that feathered headband you bought at that yard sale two years ago, here’s your chance! The Bryant Av. French bistro is throwing a Gatsby-style bash, encouraging patrons to dress in 1920s and 30s get-ups. A five-course tasting menu ($80) will get the night going with seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Then at 10:30, the Champagne party kicks off ($45) – and St. Genevieve is kind of known for its sparkling wine list so you know you’ll be getting some quality bubbles.

Borough and Parlour – Chef Mike DeCamp (whose home base is sibling restaurant Monello) is creating a special five-course menu for the night ($75, add $35 with wine pairings) at the North Loop staple. For a more casual experience, head downstairs to the basement bar, Parlour, which will be offering a pre-fixe of a different sort: $75 for two old fashioneds, two glasses of sparkling wine, two burgers and a side of fries. Sounds like a pretty solid night to us. First come, first serve at Parlour; for Borough’s dinner, call 612- 354-3135 for reservations.

Psycho Suzie's (pictured above; photo credit: Marlin Levison)– Wishing you were somewhere other than cold, snowy Minnesota for the holidays? Transport yourself at least for a few hours at the motor lounge’s Polynesian passport event, complete with live DJ-ing, unlimited photo boothing, appetizer snacking and – of course – tiki drinks. Four of those island cocktails, a champagne toast and boundless everything else can be yours for $56.

Radisson Red – If you’re like us, it’s not enough to simply drink – you need to be entertained, too. The new Radisson Red downtown gets that, and so for its NYE fest, it’s supplying imbibers with Jenga, ping pong and Dance Dance Revolution, among other throwback games. P.S. there will also be a live DJ, and over at OUIBar + Ktchn, $50 will get you Reuben croquettes, rum pineapple ham with mustard greens, a dessert and a bottle of wine.

Faces Mears Park – Say goodbye to this David Fhima establishment before the eatery undergoes a major transition and becomes Bistro 373 when it reopens this spring. Three, four and five-course tasting menus (think lobster bisque, eggs and caviar and filet with cognac glaze, for starters) are available for $145, $165 and $185 a couple, respectively, along with a la carte offerings. Visit Open Table for reservations.

VFW, Uptown – This joint, with its tater tots and meat raffles and salty veteran types is already amazing enough. Now, on Saturday, the recently remade institution is upping the ante with a retro dance party featuring all the 90s songs you never tire of – at least while drinking. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Snowta NYE at the Convention Center – File this one under over-the-top shenanigans. Multiple stages will be delivering electronic, rap and hip-hop acts from the world over. Big Gigantic (Colorado), Tipper (London), Infected Mushroom (Israel) and Waka Flocka Flame (Atlanta) are headlining. What else? Art galleries, skateboard contests, a giant slide and a ferris wheel, naturally. Available tickets for the party (which starts at 5:30 p.m. and comes to a halt at 2 a.m.) start at $10.

Brewer's Table – Chef Jorge Guzman has plans for a six-course menu (featuring chilled crab, lobster, oysters and prawns, coulette steaks and banana cream pie) for $125 per person. Reservations are available between 5 and 11 p.m. Call 763-999-4040.

Vincent’s Pop-up – Are you still pining for the days before Vincent closed downtown? Well, you can catch a bit of nostalgia at Cooper Pub, which is going French with chef Vincent Francoual in the kitchen for one night. Some of his signature dishes – yes, including the Vincent burger, and a Louis VX chocolate cake – will be on the menu, exactly one year after the original Vincent said goodbye. Call 952-698-2000 or use Open Table for a reservation between 5:30 and 10 p.m.

Travail Kitchen & Amusements and Spotlight – The amazing-sounding 20-course Travail dinner is sold out (sorry), but you can still party with Spotlight (10-plus Asian-inspired courses from chef Nate Stefanski for $75, starting at 6:15 p.m.), AND for the cost of that dinner, patrons also get UNLIMITED bubbles and beer throughout the meal. Sorry for yelling, but we’re just really excited. And if you want to skip straight to the post-dinner festivities, you can do that too. The cocktail-style 9:30 p.m. bash will involve interactive food stations, small plates, tippy cup (why not?) and more unlimited bubbles and beer for $100 per person.

Hewing Hotel and Tullibee – Rock into 2017 in Minneapolis’ lauded new boutique hotel. At Tullibee, chef Grae Nonas will be cooking a pre-fixe menu ($85 or $125 with wine pairings) featuring Champagne-braised calf, fire-cooked beets with crème fraiche and duck hearts. The bash will spill out into the lobby, the lounge area and the ballroom, where Viva Knievel will be playing and bubbly will be flowing. Overnight guests get a special package (starting at $439) that includes complimentary valet parking, a couple cocktails and a hangover kit that you know you’re going to need the next day.

Norseman Distillery – Don’t care about Champagne? Or actually staying up to see the first fuzzy glimpses of 2017? Norseman is serving up punch that is sure to be strong and tasty …until they do last call at 11:15, per Minnesota state laws. But after a few of those boozy sippers, tucking in early to start the new year well rested might sound like just as good an idea.

Punch Bowl Social – If you haven’t yet checked out this cocktail-fueled, game-infused maze of gloriousness, Saturday could be your moment. A) There’s a Prince (1999) theme. B) There’s no cover. C) There are party favors involved. And D) Did we mention it’s a cocktail-fueled, game-infused maze of gloriousness? The party starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m.

Constantine – Turns out there are dance parties of all types around the TC this weekend. If disco is your thing, zip up your bell bottoms and head straight to Constantine. Cover is just $15 at the door and includes a complimentary cocktail.

Union – Well, everyone’s got to find a way to set themselves apart from the competition, right? Union’s attempt is by transforming their three-level venue into a giant Candy Land- meets Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory situation. Your guess is as good as ours. Tickets are $60.

Hotel Ivy – Retro Vegas glam is the name of the game here – starting at 9 p.m., the bonanza will feature live music, appetizers and cocktails, plus the opportunity to pose for Instagrams in a sparkling selection of JB Hudson jewels. Tickets are $150 and proceeds go to Be the Match, operated by the National Marrow Donation Program.

Eat Street Social – What’s better than drinking all the Champagne? Sabering all the Champagne. And you get to do both at Eat Street – plus gorge on prime rib and lobster – starting at 6 p.m. Call 612-767-6850 for more info and reservations.