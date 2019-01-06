A 17-month-old Minneapolis girl’s death more than four months ago has now been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Layla Mary Ann Jackson, of Minneapolis, died on Aug. 28 from blows to her head and neck injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Layla’s killing is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Scott County.

Layla died while hospitalized at Children’s Minneapolis, the medical examiner said.

Still undisclosed: exactly where and when Layla was harmed and whether authorities have identified whoever is responsible.

A memorial service was held on Sept. 8 for Layla at the New Covenant Baptist Church in Minneapolis, and she was interred at Crystal Lake Cemetery, also in Minneapolis.