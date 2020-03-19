When Heather Asbury opened Heather’s earlier this month, she made the now-prescient decision to include a walk-up window in her south Minneapolis restaurant.

Her initial plan was to use the sidewalk-facing portal to foster convenient coffee and ice cream sales. But when Gov. Tim Walz closed all restaurant dining rooms, that window suddenly became a gateway into a wide range of takeout options.

“This whole opening-a-restaurant thing has been crazier than I ever thought it would be,” said Asbury. “We can’t get used to anything, because every day is a new adventure. We’re busy. We want to keep our staff employed during these hard times. And we’re going to try and feed the neighborhood, so they don’t have to rely upon canned soup.”

Takeout is keeping some restaurants — and many delivery services — busy all over the Twin Cities. And drawing much-needed revenue into an industry in crisis mode.

“We will operate as long as humanly possible in this capacity,” said Charlie Broder of Broders’ Cucina Italiana, Broders’ Pasta Bar and Terzo, all located at 50th and Penn in south Minneapolis. “It’s very trying times. We laid off over a hundred employees. We believe that we’re going to get through it and that we’re going to be here for everybody in our city. The outpouring of support and compassion on social media is overwhelming.”

At local restaurants, ordering platforms vary: via phone, websites or smartphone apps. Connections to consumers range from takeout to curbside pickup to delivery. And remember: Please tip generously.

Boludo

Standard-setting empanadas (do not, under any circumstances, miss the leek-Gorgonzola version) and some of the city’s most remarkable pizzas, all from the hands of owner/dough whisperer Facundo Javier Defraia. Takeout and curbside pickup, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

3749 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludoempanadas.com

Broders’ Cucina Italiana, Broders’ Pasta Bar

The Broder family is offering their entire all-Italian menus at both restaurants: salads, hot and cold sandwiches, pizza and hearty pastas at the former, meticulously prepared pastas and risottos at the latter. The Cucina, a 38-year-old Minneapolis institution, is also selling its pantry items — dried pastas, tomato sauces, anchovies, olive oil, tapenades — through its website. “We have a ton of inventory that’s great for stocking up and hunkering down,” said Charlie Broder. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

2308 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-3113, broders.com, and 5000 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com

Heather’s

At her just-opened restaurant, chef/owner Heather Asbury, a veteran of the former Lucia’s, is selling breakfast (an ever-changing frittata, a beaut’ of an egg sandwich, a half-dozen toast options) until noon, along with all-day lunch-and-dinner options that include pappardelle Bolognese, an open-faced tuna melt, lemon-orzo-chicken soup and prepackaged deli salads. Order via phone, or at the window, with online ordering and delivery coming soon, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

Hyacinth

Chef/owner Rikki Giambruno and his staff are focusing their considerable talents on creating an ever-changing, serves-four meal (for example, meatballs with polenta, garlic bread and an endive Caesar), priced at around $50. “You know, homey, comforting stuff, the types of foods you want to eat during a stressful time,” said Giambruno. “It’s about creating healthy, nutritious meals for the community and keeping our staff supported, for as long as possible.” The menu will be posted daily on the restaurant’s website. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-47801822, <URL destination="https://www.hyacinthstpaul.com/ ">hyacinthstpaul.com

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar

The two magic words are “dim sum,” ranging from buns filled with fatty pork belly to pork-preserved egg congee. The mother-and-son ownership team of Jessie Wong and Jack Wang have made dumplings a house specialty (don’t miss the ginger-laden pork versions), along the housemade Dan Dan noodles. The comfort-minded soups are also a must. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com

The Little Oven

You name it, this family-friendly, no-nonsense staple probably serves it, in gigantic quantities at affordable prices: steak and eggs, six-layer lasagna, liver and onions, beer-battered cod, chicken noodle soup, tiramisu. Deals abound, including a current buy-one, get-one-free large pizza special. Call to order (cash or check only), takeout, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1786 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-735-4944, thelittleoven.com

Lyn 65

“We’ll have a limited menu, the greatest-hits dishes that people have come to know Lyn 65 by,” said chef/owner Ben Rients. “It’s going to be food that travels best.” That includes standard-setting pizzas, burgers and fried chicken, but the selection hasn’t been written in stone. “We’ll have a better grasp of this after a few days,” he said. “Depending on feedback, we’ll change the menu. We don’t have that echo, yet.” Curbside, 4-8 p.m. daily.

6439 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield, 612-353-5501, lyn65.com

Manger

Shuck-your-own oysters, mussels steamed in a tomato-curry broth, design-your-own pizzas, seared scallops with risotto and a highly memorable Caesar salad are just some of the items available for takeout from chef/owner Mike Willenbring’s kitchen. “As we run out of certain things, we’ll be changing the menu,” he said. “We might offer lunch on Friday and Saturday.” Curbside, 5-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313, mangerrestaurant.com

Marna’s Eatery and Lounge

Chef/co-owner Rolando Diaz lovingly draws from his Costa Rican heritage. For the interim, he’s offering a half-dozen $12 items that include four rice dishes (including gallo pinto, a classic that pairs rice with seasoned black beans, fried plantains, avocado and corn tortillas with cheese) and a burger that has to be tasted (and seen) to be believed. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tue-Sat.

4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, 612-272-1370, marnaseatery.com

Ngon Bistro

Chef/owner Hai Truong’s farm-to-table approach to Vietnamese cooking results in fresh, adventurous dishes that include rabbit-filled dumplings, rye flour ramen noodles in a pork broth and cassoulet with house-smoked goat sausage. No wonder Truong is a 2020 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Midwest award. Curbside pickup and delivery, 4-8:30 p.m. daily.

799 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-222-3301, ngonbistro.com

Red Wagon Pizza Co.

Chef/owner Pete Campbell initially created a fan base at the Linden Hills Farmers Market before matriculating to this sharp brick-and-mortar outlet, where he bakes pizzas of distinction ($15-$22) in a wood-burning oven. Curbside and delivery, 4-9 p.m. daily.

5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-259-7147, redwagon-mpls.com

Slim’s

Brothers Omar (aka “Slim” and Yunes Abuisnaineh renovated and expanded a former Starbucks outlet into a classic quick-service burger joint. They’re turning out an impressive array of top-notch burgers, chicken wings, well-stuffed rice bowls (lamb gyro or chicken gyro), all at reasonable prices. Takeout, curbside and drive-through, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

6901 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, 763-512-2000, eatslims.com

Thirty Bales

Midwestern fare is the emphasis at this Hopkins gem. “We’re going to start big, and as we run out of products we’ll consolidate, and come up with a menu that we’ll run on a more semi-permanent basis,” said co-owner Todd Dupont. He and business partner Tom Hutsell also plan to revive their beloved Big 10 sub sandwich shop. Sort of. “We’re working on bringing back the subs, temporarily,” he said. “It’ll be a pop-up Big 10 carryout.” Takeout and curbside, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

1106 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-930-0369, thirtybales.com

Vann

At this fine-dining, seafood-focused newcomer, chef/owner Erik Skaar plans to keep vegetarians, flexitarians and pescatarians in mind as he spontaneously changes his menu. “That’s how [he] rolls,” said Skaar’s spouse and business partner Cyndi Skaar. “He finds out what his network of foragers and farmers and specialty food purveyors has available and he designs his dishes around those ingredients. He is also trying to keep his suppliers employed. We are all in this together.” Takeout, with curbside and delivery coming soon, noon-8 p.m. daily.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

World Street Kitchen

A restaurant with a food truck foundation is one that understands takeout. Expect a wide range of chef/co-owner Sameh Wadi’s globally inspired rice bowls, burritos, tacos, sandwiches and salads. Free delivery on orders over $25 via the restaurant’s website and app. Another bonus: pints of Wadi’s Milkjam Creamery ice cream are also available. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily (“We may extend late-night hours on weekends in the near future if needed,” said Wadi). Note: Wadi’s seafood-centric Grand Catch (1672 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-348-8541, grandcatchmn.com) is offering curbside and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-8855, eatwsk.com