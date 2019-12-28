Eleven-year-old Alex Boesl, who had been hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis since inhaling toxic silage gas last Saturday at his family’s farm in Millerville, Minn., died Friday evening, his family said on CaringBridge.

“Alex danced his way into Heaven at 5:19 p.m., when one of his favorite songs came on his phone playlist — ‘Fight Song’ by Rachel Platten. He was a fighter and now he shares his miracle with others fighting,” Amy Revering, who has been posting updates on the CaringBridge site set up for Alex, wrote Friday evening.

On Thursday night, the family had learned after Alex was weaned off sedatives that he could not survive. That night, Revering wrote: “It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes. Although a miracle didn’t happen for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of all miracles.”

She wrote that the miracle the family had hoped for may become one for others through organ donation: “Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others.”

Alex’s father, Curt Boesl, and his uncle, Steven Boesl, both died of exposure to the gas in Saturday’s accident. Steven died after climbing atop the silo trying to save Alex and Curt.

Silos can fill with carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, gases created by the fermentation of silage, which is fodder for cattle and sheep.

“Pray for Alex’s family as we prepare to say goodbye to our sweet boy,” Thursday’s post said. “Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.”