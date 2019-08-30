Summer doesn't officially end until Sept. 22, but we all know the truth: Come Labor Day, it's all over but the crying. To save you from shedding tears over what you didn't do, we've put together a handy, FOMO-free guide for one last weekend of summer fun.

Vali-Hi Drive-in

Where: Not quite in Wisconsin, but almost. The theater is in Lake Elmo at 11260 Hudson Blvd. N.

Why: It's a bargain, with three movies for $9.50, the season is short and, between preshow grilling, game-playing and impromptu dance-partying, the movies are only part of the fun. (If you want to stick with just one title, Elko Speedway also shows a movie each Saturday night.)

Info: valihi.com

CHRIS HEWITT

The Vali-Hi Drive-In theater in Lake Elmo shows three movies for $9.50. There’s plenty of time for grilling, games and dancing before the first movie. NICOLE NERI • nicole.neri@startribune.com

Como Town

Where: 1325 Aida Place, St. Paul.

Why: Take the kids for a ride in the Como Town Train or a spin in the Mini Bee Jet. This 4-acre amusement park nestled alongside the Como Zoo & Conservatory offers more than a dozen family-friendly rides. There's also a splash zone, face painting and other attractions. After this weekend, Como Town is only open Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 22.

Info: comotown.com

MELISSA WALKER

Skyline Mini Golf

Where: The Walker's summertime mini golf course, complete with artist-designed holes, is on the museum's rooftop — but only until Sept. 21.

Why: Arty mini golf is best in the sunshine, with a view. Plus, on weekends and on Thursday evenings there's a concession stand serving buckets of beer and ice cream sundaes.

Info: walkerart.org/calendar/2019/skyline-mini-golf-2019

ERICA PEARSON

Music in the Parks

Where: The popular, eclectic outdoor music series — held in parks across Minneapolis — wraps up this week. Check out the final concerts at the beloved Lake Harriet Band Shell. This long weekend offers alt rock, alt country, Dylan songs and jazz.

Why: It's a perfect way to bid summer adieu — and it's free. So, roll out your blanket, unpack your picnic and enjoy one of the final few al fresco concerts.

Info: minneapolisparks.org/activities

CONNIE NELSON

Craft beer bike rides

Where: Plenty of Twin Cities breweries are accessible from bike trails — from Excelsior Brewing in Excelsior to Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul. Pick a location, download a map and you're on your way.

Why: What's sure to get you out biking on a glorious day? Cold pints of craft beer served at taprooms along the trails. But be sure to stay hydrated (with water, that is) and grab food on the way.

Info: Check out these DIY beer rides: craft beer bike rides (bikabout.com); ultimate bike beer tour (tinyurl.com/yyd9yz9z; and ultimate Lake Minnetonka bike ride, (tinyurl.com/yxjsmfb6).

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Ice cream trucks

Where: Throughout the Twin Cities.

Why: The original food trucks are still out there, belting out "Turkey in the Straw" on their electronic chimes and peddling Bomb Pops and fudge bars. Ice cream trucks create a pop-up community when kids and parents gather around. Even dogs can join the fun. Kristi Bushinski, co-owner of the Mik Mart, said the company's trucks have Frosty Paws frozen dog treats along with human snacks. "I tell you what, dogs know that music," Bushinski said.

Info: Text Mik Mart at 651-356-4852, e-mail events@mikmarticecream.com or visit mikmarticecream.com to find out if they're coming to your neighborhood or to request a visit.

RICHARD CHIN

Minnesota Lynx

Where: 6 p.m. Sunday, Target Center.

Why: This is the new-look team's last regularly scheduled home game of the season. With the departures of Lindsay Whalen and Rebekka Brunson and the sabbatical of Maya Moore, the state's most successful pro team (winner of four championships) has been completely reshaped — a situation further necessitated by Seimone Augustus' early-season knee surgery (although she's back now, in a limited capacity). As a plus, Metro Transit is offering free bus and light rail rides to the game (download the pass at bit.ly/2zcjSIe).

Info: lynx.wnba.com

JEFF STRICKLER

A to Z Produce and Bakery

Where: N2956 Anker Lane, Stockholm, Wis.

Why: A 90-minute drive from the Twin Cities — much of it highly scenic — takes you to the pizza farm to end all pizza farms, a Tuesday (4:30 to 8 p.m.) ritual since 1998. Go for the exceptional pizza — fashioned from ingredients raised on the farm and baked in a pair of enormous wood-fueled ovens — and stay for the beyond-charming surroundings. Be sure to pack your own picnic supplies. The season runs through Oct. 29.

Info: atozproduceandbakery.com.

RICK NELSON

Minnehaha Off-LeasH Dog Park

Where: 5399 S. Minnehaha Park Dr., Mpls.

Why: It's the dog days of summer, right? Treat your pooch to a swim at this 7 ½-acre off-leash dog park set on the Mississippi River, where canines can take the plunge and cool off after wrestling and racing each other. A popular gathering spot for dog lovers, it's also a good place to strike up conversation with interesting humans. Be sure to get a permit before you go.

Info: minneapolisparks.org.

KIM PALMER

Lyndale Park Rose Garden

Where: 4124 Roseway Road, Mpls.

Why: As lovely as it is, the Lake Harriet rose garden (as it's known) is more than, well, roses. There are two historic fountains — the Heffelfinger fountain, named after the fellow who spotted it in Florence and brought it here, and the "turtle fountain," which once adorned Gateway Park in downtown Minneapolis, where it may have served as a makeshift bathtub for the park's crowd of daytime tipplers. The garden is adjacent to the Roberts Bird Sanctuary. Step a few yards in and the city disappears.

James Lileks

Minnesota State Fair

Where: You know where it is, don't you?

Why: Nothing says "Summer's over" like the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. You can get more than an ear of roasted corn or one last ride on the Space Tower, however. There are Last Chance deals to be had on merchandise and food.

Info: mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts

JON BREAM