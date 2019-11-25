A 34-year-old Rochester man was given a 10-year sentence Monday for driving without a license and while drunk and high when he crashed his car and killed his passenger following a Snoop Dogg concert near Red Wing.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Dustin L. Hicks will serve roughly the first 6¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Hicks pleaded guilty in Goodhue District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death on April 27 of Krista Koblitz, 34, of Rochester.

He was driving with a canceled license at the time of the rollover crash southwest of County 6 Boulevard in Featherstone Township soon after leaving the Snoop Dogg concert at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

A preliminary breath test at the scene administered by a sheriff’s deputy measured Hicks’ blood alcohol content at 0.202, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes three drunken-driving convictions since 2008, three for domestic assault, two for disorderly conduct and one for marijuana possession.

Hicks told the deputy he had been drinking before driving and lost control of his car while swerving away from a deer. He said he drank “some beers,” two alcoholic drinks and ingested marijuana, according to the charges. He said he had his seat belt on but Koblitz did not.