For most people, home is the place where a day starts and ends. How can you truly make it an oasis, rather than a place of clutter and chaos? The key is to create a sense of calm using design. Here are our top 10 tips:

1. Create cozy areas. Create a relaxation area in your home specifically dedicated as a place to recharge.

2. Find a relaxation focal point. Even if you don’t have a fireplace for everyone to gather around, you can still rearrange your space to create a focal point that can serve as the hub of relaxation activity. This could be done as simply as creating a cozy room or an attractive communal table.

3. Infuse scents. In nature, each season brings a fresh fragrance and scent. Fragrance can also help provide a sense of calm. Consider infusing calming scents into your home, such as lavender, mint, juniper and sage.

4. Incorporate nature. Natural elements such as wood can help warm a space.

5. Provide comfort. When in doubt, add a cozy throw or plush pillows.

6. Use greenery. Succulents, trees and plants can help improve overall indoor air quality.

7. Integrate a neutral color palette. Adding earth tones goes a long way to add warmth and coziness to a space. Consider warm shades of brown, green, yellow and red.

8. Open the window blinds. Natural light not only impacts mood, it helps enhance lives.

9. Add candles. Nothing signals calm and relaxation more than candles.

10. Unplug. Electronic usage is not only distracting but a counterbalance to relaxation. Carve out a section of your day for device-free “me” moments.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.