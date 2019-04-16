A suspected car thief running from St. Paul police after crashing the vehicle was shot and wounded by a homeowner late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted in the 600 block of Cook Avenue on St. Paul's East Side and left the young man wounded in the yard, according to police.

A man with a gun was with the suspect when police arrived, and he identified himself to officers as the homeowner, police said, adding that the man was cooperating with the investigation.

On the front of the homeowner's house was a sign in the window that read, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again."

The man who was shot, an 18-year-old, was wounded in the foot and arm, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was taken by Fire Department paramedics to Regions Hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The crash involving the stolen car occurred roughly an hour earlier and about a quarter-mile to the south at Payne and Jenks avenues, according to police and emergency dispatch audio.

The dispatch audio also revealed that police were in pursuit of the car in the moments leading up to the crash. Someone ran from the vehicle after it crashed, and at one time three suspects in all were being sought, the audio disclosed.

Police first attempted to stop the car at Forest Street and Case Avenue, about three-fourths of a mile east of where the crash occurred.

More than an hour after the gunfire, several officers were scouring the ground for evidence in the rear and one side of a house on Cook.