Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading No. 1 Purdue to a 77-61 victory over Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

"When they started hacking me, it got me going a little bit. They busted my lip in the second half," Edey said with a smile. "They always play super physical."

Perhaps not surprisingly, the two best games of Edey's career both have come against Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) over the past two weeks. This time, his mother rewarded him with a shirt bearing a new nickname, "Big Maple," on the front and a new moniker, "He's not just tall, eh?" on the back.

The 7-4 center from Canada, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-63 win at Michigan State on Jan. 16, appreciated the gesture after going 15 of 24 from the field. He also had three assists and a career-best three steals.

The Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight.

Iowa 93, Rutgers 82: Kris Murray scored 24 points and the host Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season.

Iowa finished 12 of 24 from behind the arc, with Patrick McCaffery shooting 3-for-3 from long range in his first game since Jan. 1. McCaffery took a leave of absence to address his anxiety.

"Obviously, going out there and getting the love from Hawkeye fans was something that made me feel really great," McCaffery said.

Penn State 83, Michigan 61: Jalen Pickett had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the host Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten), who led by as many as 32 points. It was the most lopsided victory over the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5) in program history. Jett Howard made five of seven three-pointers and scored 21 points for Michigan.