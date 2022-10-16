Q: I don't usually see the beginning of "The Voice." I would like to know the name of the pretty girl who wore a black jumper, white blouse and big pink flower at her collar. She reminds me of a young Paula Abdul.

A: That is singer Camila Cabello, well known for the song "Havana" and other hits. She is coaching in the current, 22nd season along with John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The show also has named the lineup for the 23rd season to air in the spring. That will include Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. And Shelton has announced that Season 23 will be his last as a coach.

Remembering 'Next Best Thing'

Q: A few years ago (time flies), I think NBC had a one-season talent contest show for impersonators. I remember a Sinatra and a '"really better than most" Elvis. I also think the Elvis guy won. Can you find out who that was?

A: That was Trent Carlini, "widely considered one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world," according to one obituary; he died in 2019 following a serious stroke. He had performed at many Las Vegas venues during a long career, as well as making television appearances. The series you remember was "The Next Best Thing," which aired on ABC — not NBC — in 2007 (so yes, time does fly). Carlini won the $100,000 top prize. One of the judges, by the way, was Lisa Ann Walter, now a regular on "Abbott Elementary."

More '9-1-1' coming

Q: Will "9-1-1 Lone Star" be back? I really enjoy that show.

A: The Fox drama, a spinoff from "9-1-1," will be back. But it has not been in the network's current schedule, and the best estimate is that it will return early in 2023.

