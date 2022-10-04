Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes all the whining from Yankees fans about Twins infielder Luis Arraez sitting out with a hamstring injury while he leads Aaron Judge in the batting race. Judge will need a very strong finish to catch Arraez, who is the only person standing between Judge and a Triple Crown. But you know what? Arraez is 9 for his last 22 since Sept. 24; Judge is 5 for 24 in the same span. Yankees fans should quiet down, but they never will.

6:00: Andrew Krammer joins for the weekly film review, this time on Justin Jefferson's big day and Kevin O'Connell's conservative approach in the red zone. Plus some Vikings poetry to soothe the soul.

34:00: A rough start to training camp for Karl-Anthony Towns.

