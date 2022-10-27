Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Xcel Energy's third quarter profits rose 4.4 %, but fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Thursday posted earnings of $649 million, or $1.18 per share, up from $609 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Zacks Research on average had forecast $1.20 per share.

Increased revenue from rate increases in the third quarter was offset by higher depreciation, interest and operating and maintenance costs, according to Xcel.

The company recorded third quarter revenues of $4.08 billion, up from $3.5 billion a year ago.

Xcel Thursday revised its full-year per-share earnings guidance Thursday from a range of $3.10 to $3.20, to a $3.14 to $3.19 range.

"Xcel Energy had a strong third quarter — both operationally and financially — which has allowed us to narrow our 2022 earnings," Xcel CEO Bob Frenzel said in a press statement.

Xcel's stock was at $63.68 in early trading Thursday, up $1.11.

Xcel is Minnesota's largest electricity provider and its second-biggest natural gas supplier.

The company's largest markets are Colorado and Minnesota. It also operates in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, the Dakotas and a small slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.