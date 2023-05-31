One of Xcel Energy's two Prairie Island nuclear generators remains shut down after the company reported an "unusual event" Saturday to federal nuclear regulators.

Multiple fire alarms – which were not verified within 15 minutes — went off in a reactor containment building, triggering the unusual event declaration.

There was no fire, and no threat to the public or plant workers, Xcel said in a notification to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

An unusual event is the lowest of four NRC emergency classifications. It indicates a potential reduction in a nuclear plant's safety level. Xcel last declared an unusual event at its nuclear operations – which also includes a plant in Monticello – in 2015.

Minneapolis-based Xcel said in a statement that Prairie Island's plant operators "were able to quickly determine that no fire existed and formally ended the unusual event."

The fire alarms went off at Prairie Island's Unit 2 generator after an external transformer malfunctioned. The transformer's failure triggered a shutdown of the plant's turbine, which then signaled the reactor to shut down — as the system is designed to do, Xcel said.

The company said it plans to power up Unit 2 later this week after finishing work on the transformer and completing "standard procedures" that must be done after a shutdown.

Prairie Island's Unit 1 has continued operating, and Xcel said electric service won't be affected by the Unit 2 shutdown.