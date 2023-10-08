More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey completes sweep of RIT
Lucy Morgan made 18 saves to win her Gophers debut.
Colleges
Area college football roundup: Minnesota State Mankato beats MSU Moorhead on late field goal
Carleton did the same against rival St. Olaf, which took the lead on a 21-play, 98-yard drive.
Gophers
Michigan trounces Gophers from beginning to end in 52-10 romp
The second-ranked Wolverines scored on a pick-six seconds into the game and did not take their foot off the gas even as starters departed in the second half.
Music
Review: Classic rap acts Wu-Tang Clan and Nas get their due as 'NY State of Mind' hits Minneapolis
De La Soul also performed for the marathon-like throwback concert at Target Center.
Gophers
Scoggins: Fleck's Gophers out of their depth against Big Ten's best
Coach P.J. Fleck should be thankful he coaches in Big Ten West after Michigan routed his Gophers 52-10 with ease on Saturday night.