WREXHAM, Wales — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are taking Wrexham back to the United States this summer.

Details were announced in an online video on Thursday, confirming two games in California and another in Vancouver, Canada, as part of the Welsh club's preparations for the English third tier next season.

Wrexham shot to global fame after being bought by Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney in 2021. Under their stewardship, Wrexham has earned promotion in two successive seasons.

Wrexham will play Bournemouth in Santa Barbara on July 20, Chelsea in Santa Clara on July 24, and the Vancouver White Caps on July 27.

Last year's U.S. tour included games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

''It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024-25 League One season,'' manager Phil Parkinson said.

Wrexham is the subject of the globally streamed documentary series ''Welcome to Wrexham.''

