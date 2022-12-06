A worker who fell off a ship in dry dock Monday at a Superior, Wis., shipyard has died.
The 64-year-old man from Watertown, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at about 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards, the Superior Police Department said in a statement.
"Initial information from the caller reported a worker had fallen off a ship approximately 50 feet to the ground below," the statement said.
Superior police and fire crews and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the medical call. The incident is under investigation but police believe it was accidental, the statement said.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker's family and friends for their loss," the statement said.
