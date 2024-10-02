Catholic reform debate launched by Pope Francis leans away from ordained roles for women

''We know the public position of the pontiff, who does not consider the issue (of the female diaconate) mature,'' Fernandez told the synod hall. ''The opportunity for further study remains open, but in the Holy Father's mind there are other issues yet to be investigated and resolved before rushing to talk about a possible diaconate for some women. Otherwise, the diaconate becomes a kind of consolation for some women and the most decisive issue of women's participation in the church remains neglected.''