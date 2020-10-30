A woman walking on railroad tracks in central Minnesota was hit by a freight train and died, authorities in Kandiyohi County said.
The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday east of the city of Kandiyohi near NE. 98th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.
Marcy Swanson, 68, of nearby Willmar, was walking east on the tracks and was hit from behind by the BNSF train, according to the Sheriff's Office.
BNSF spokesman Ben Wilemon said Swanson was not at a rail crossing when she was hit.
Paul Walsh
