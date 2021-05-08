A woman and two small children died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.

Police responded to the crash, involving four people in a compact-size sedan, about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, said police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach. A 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

A 23-year-old man is hospitalized with what appear to be noncritical injuries, he said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that speed may have been a factor. Due to the severity of the crash and condition of the vehicle, information was not immediately available on whether seat belts and child restraints were being used. Police don't know whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

The identities and relationships of the victims will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Wetternach said. The crash remains under investigation.

