A woman was stabbed and found dead earlier this week in a north Minneapolis home, officials said Thursday night.

LaTiffany A. Lessley, 37, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple stab wounds, and her body was located by police about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in a residence in the 700 block of N. Thomas Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday night, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 69 homicides in the city so far this year. At the same time in 2021, there were 79 homicides.