A woman who fell into the creek fed by Minnehaha Falls last week has died six days later, authorities said.

Deeqa Said Mohamed, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday at HCMC from drowning, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Mohamed was at the falls in south Minneapolis late in the afternoon on June 17 when she lost her footing, the Sheriff's Office said.

She landed facedown in the creek, where her foot stuck got stuck under a rock, according to the Sheriff's Office. The current kept her from getting her head above water, the office added.

Bystanders pulled Mohamed from the water and conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation until firefighters arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Walsh