A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Fridley has died nearly 1 1⁄ 2 weeks later, officials said.

Janice E. Hawkins, 68, of Fridley, died Wednesday morning at HCMC from injuries suffered on Feb. 13 at the intersection of NE. Mississippi Street and University Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Messages have been left with law enforcement seeking details about the crash.