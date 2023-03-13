A woman was found dead inside a house that caught fire in Prior Lake, officials said Monday.
Firefighters arrived shortly around 10:25 p.m. Sunday to find the front of the home in the 3500 block of SW. Willow Beach Street in flames, the Fire Department said.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze and kept it from spreading farther, according to the Fire Department.
Emergency responders found the woman inside. She was declared dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. She was the house's lone occupant.
Officials have yet to give an initial indication of how the fire started.
