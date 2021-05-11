A driver speeding in her car with a missing tire crashed and died near a north Minneapolis intersection shortly before sunrise Tuesday, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m. just east of Theodore Wirth Regional Park on N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the driver, a woman from Minneapolis in her mid-30s, pinned beneath the overturned vehicle, said police spokesman John Elder. Her identity has yet to be released.

The car was heading east on Glenwood "without a left front tire before leaving the roadway," Elder said. The vehicle continued on the grass "for a while" before it rolled over and came to rest with its wheels up, he said.

Elder said that excessive speed and the failure to wear a seat belt were primary factors leading to the woman's death.

Traffic on Glenwood was blocked for more than 2½ hours as investigators sized up the crash scene, he said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482