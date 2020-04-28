A woman from New Prague, Minn., was killed and a 22-year-old man was injured Monday in a head-on crash on Hwy. 13 in Cedar Lake Township in southern Scott County.

Judith Lynn Pierce, 57, was headed north on Hwy. 13 about 7:20 a.m. when her Dodge Grand Caravan collided with a southbound Kia Soul at 240th Street, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Pierce’s minivan rolled and landed in the west ditch of Hwy. 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The Kia driver, identified as Brandon Michael Bishop, of New Prague, was injured. He was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation, the patrol said.