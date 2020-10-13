St. Paul police on Sunday arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting of a woman over the weekend on the city's West Side.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, St. Paul police said.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges have been filed.

Police were sent to W. Stevens Street near Stryker Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a woman had been shot. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Ramsey County medical examiner on Monday identified the victim as LaWanda Wade, 44, of St. Paul.

Another woman at the scene was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was expected to survive.

It was the city's 26th homicide of the year.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Tim Harlow