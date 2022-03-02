A woman is in custody after people were held hostage at a St. Paul gas station on Tuesday.

Police were called to the station at Johnson Parkway and E. Seventh Street for a report of a woman with a gun inside threatening others at around 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Natalie Davis. SWAT team and crisis negotiators worked to establish communication and after an hour officers report hearing at least one shot fired from inside the store.

They made an emergency entry into the store and arrested the suspect. No hostages were injured.

"They responded to a very dangerous and dynamic situation. Our SWAT officers are highly trained and they do the job so they don't see people get hurt," Davis said. "I think this was the best possible outcome."

Police will give another update that includes the number of hostages later Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.