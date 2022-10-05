A woman was killed when the car she was in collided with a semitrailer truck southeast of St. Cloud, officials said Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 10 at 42nd Street in Haven Township, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the woman who died as Arlene M. Towler, 94, of nearby Sartell.
According to the patrol:
Towler's 93-year-old husband, James, was heading east on 42nd Street when it was hit by a semi as it traveled southeast on Hwy. 10. James Towler was not injured.
The trucker, 29-year-old Wycliffe O. Makori, of Crystal, also escaped injury.
