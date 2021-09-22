A vehicle struck and killed woman crossing Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at S. Hiawatha Avenue and E. 50th Street, police said.
Kelly K. Kielas, of Minneapolis, was crossing Hiawatha at the time she was struck, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The driver stopped immediately and was cooperating with police.
Authorities have yet to say where in the intersection Kielas was when she was hit or who had the right of way. Traffic signals control the intersection.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
